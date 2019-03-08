Search

Woman lifted from upstairs window during medical emergency

PUBLISHED: 12:47 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 14 August 2019

A medical emergency saw a woman lifted out of an upstairs window by fire crews in Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant

A medical emergency saw a woman lifted out of an upstairs window by fire crews in Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant

A woman had to be lifted out of an upstairs window in Great Yarmouth during a medical emergency.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent its aerial platform to Albion Road/Nelson Road Central at around 11.15am on Wednesday, August 14, to assist the ambulance service.

The road was closed for a short time while the crew from Yarmouth performed the operation.

An ambulance was also at the scene and police officers were on hand to deal with traffic management.

Removing the woman from the property took around and hour in total and drew of crowd of onlookers.

Crew manager Shaun Hearn from Yarmouth said: "A lady needed to go to hospital but because of the difficult stairs we have had to use the platform.

"She would never have got down the narrow stairs."

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth shortly before 10.45am today (Wednesday) to reports of a medical emergency.

"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle who treated a female patient at the scene before transporting her to James Paget Hospital for further assessment and care."

