Fire crew called to rescue people stuck in lift

Firefighters were called to rescue people from a lift in Great Yarmouth Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters freed two people trapped in a lift in Great Yarmouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A crew from the town took just minutes to respond to a 999 call in South Denes Road, a stone’s throw from the station.

A spokesman said they arrived on scene at 7.58pm on Wednesday and left just under half an hour later, adding: “They were not stuck there too long.”