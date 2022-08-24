Crews battle blaze at boarded-up hotel in Yarmouth

Fire crews dealing with a blaze at the Star Hotel in Yarmouth - Credit: James Weeds

A fire has broken out at a disused hotel in Great Yarmouth.

Fire crews were called to the boarded-up Star Hotel on Hall Quay at 5.20pm this evening, August 24.

There are currently at least six fire engines, three police cars and two unmarked cars, one ambulance and an ambulance operations commander van at the scene.

Fire crews attending a blaze at the boarded-up Star Hotel in Yarmouth - Credit: James Weeds

Crews have been seen entering and exiting through the listed building's front entrance.

An eyewitness has said that smoke can be smelt from the north end of Great Yarmouth but there is no sign of smoke in the air.

South Quay and Hall Quay are still open in both directions though crowds are gathering on the road to watch.

There are a number of crews attending a blaze at the Star Hotel - Credit: James Weeds

Both Regent Street and Howard Street South are closed.

This is not the first time this year that there has been a fire at the hotel, with there being another blaze in April.

The hotel has been vacant for almost two years and has become a target for vandals.