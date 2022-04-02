Four fire crews tackle overnight blaze at holiday park

Four fire crews were called to an overnight blaze at a holiday park in Norfolk - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Firefighters tackled an overnight blaze for several hours after it broke out at a holiday park in Norfolk.

Four fire crews were called to reports of a fire at Fairway Lakes Village in Fritton at about 12am.

It is understood to have started in one of the chalets in the park.

Appliances from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Loddon attended the scene and used main jets, hose reel jets and breathing equipment to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was later used to check for hotspots.

The blaze was eventually brought under control by 2.24am.

There are no reports of any occupants inside the building.







