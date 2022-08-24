News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Nine fire crews battle large grassland blaze in dunes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:07 AM August 24, 2022
The blaze in Winterton last night.

Fire crews are still battling a large grassland blaze which started in dunes on the Norfolk coast.

The blaze broke out in a field on North Market Road in Winterton and quickly spread, with crews currently on the scene using a mister after they got the fire under control last night (August 23).

The fire in Winterton last night.

Three crews were initially called to the fire at 9.20pm, they arrived on the scene at 9.40pm when they then requested assistance as the blaze had spread.

Crews from Martham, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Cromer were in attendance at the scene.

It is not thought that anyone has been injured in the incident.

