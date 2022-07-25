Six fire crews battle field blaze in Horsey
Published: 1:52 PM July 25, 2022
Six fire crews battled a blaze on the Norfolk coast last night.
Crews from Great Yarmouth, Acle, Wroxham, Aylsham, Martham and Stalham attended the fire in a field just off The Street in Horsey at about 9.30pm on Sunday (July 24).
Flames and smoke could be seen from the nearby Waxham Sands Holiday Park.
Firefighters used hoses and hand appliances to extinguish the fire by 10.30pm.
It came after a blaze in a field at Hoveton caused Wroxham Barns to close on the same day and 18 crews tackled a fire at Burgate on the Norfolk and Suffolk border with thick black smoke billowing into the air.