Six fire crews battle field blaze in Horsey

Six fire crews battled a blaze on the Norfolk coast last night.

Crews from Great Yarmouth, Acle, Wroxham, Aylsham, Martham and Stalham attended the fire in a field just off The Street in Horsey at about 9.30pm on Sunday (July 24).

Flames from the fire at Horsey could be seen from the nearby Waxham Sands Holiday Park. - Credit: William Harvey

Flames and smoke could be seen from the nearby Waxham Sands Holiday Park.

Firefighters used hoses and hand appliances to extinguish the fire by 10.30pm.

It came after a blaze in a field at Hoveton caused Wroxham Barns to close on the same day and 18 crews tackled a fire at Burgate on the Norfolk and Suffolk border with thick black smoke billowing into the air.