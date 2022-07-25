News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Six fire crews battle field blaze in Horsey

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:52 PM July 25, 2022
Flames from the fire at Horsey could be seen from the nearby Waxham Sands Holiday Park.

Flames from the fire at Horsey could be seen from the nearby Waxham Sands Holiday Park. - Credit: William Harvey

Six fire crews battled a blaze on the Norfolk coast last night.

Crews from Great Yarmouth, Acle, Wroxham, Aylsham, Martham and Stalham attended the fire in a field just off The Street in Horsey at about 9.30pm on Sunday (July 24).

Flames from the fire at Horsey could be seen from the nearby Waxham Sands Holiday Park.

Flames from the fire at Horsey could be seen from the nearby Waxham Sands Holiday Park. - Credit: William Harvey

Flames and smoke could be seen from the nearby Waxham Sands Holiday Park.

Firefighters used hoses and hand appliances to extinguish the fire by 10.30pm.

It came after a blaze in a field at Hoveton caused Wroxham Barns to close on the same day and 18 crews tackled a fire at Burgate on the Norfolk and Suffolk border with thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Gorleston beach has been named among the world's top tourist attractions.

Norfolk beach named among world's top tourist attractions by Tripadvisor

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police arrested three people and caught 41 drivers speeding in Great Yarmouth as part of Ope

Norfolk Live News

Four people arrested and 13 vehicles seized in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A field fire in Hopton has closed the A47

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Crop field blaze closes A47 on Norfolk border

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston Clifftop Festival 2013. Picture: James Bass

Gorleston gears up for 'lively' weekend with return of clifftop festival

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon