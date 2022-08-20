Crews called to free trapped cow near Acle Straight

A cow became stuck in a ditch near the Acle Straight - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Fire crews are assisting in the rescue of a cow stuck in a ditch near the A47 Acle Straight.

Two fire engines, one each from Carrow and Great Yarmouth, were called to reports of an animal rescue just before 11.45am on Saturday (August 20).

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews were helping the farmer to move the cow after it became trapped in a nearby field.

As of 1.45pm, crews remained at the scene.

Traffic is not thought to have been impacted by the incident.