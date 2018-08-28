Emergency services called to house fire in Bradwell
PUBLISHED: 09:42 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:42 01 December 2018
Fire services from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to a house fire in Bradwell on Friday night.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said two crews attended the incident at 5.59pm in Kingfisher Close.
It said the cause of the fire was a tumble drier which had to be extinguished.
Crews wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet and a fan to ventilate property.