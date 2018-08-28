Search

‘I was pretty shocked it had one wing flapping around’ - Seagull ‘badly damaged’ after getting trapped in town centre

PUBLISHED: 14:59 21 November 2018

The seagull trapped in netting on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: RSPCA

The seagull trapped in netting on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: RSPCA

A man has described his shock at seeing a “distressed” seagull trapped in netting on his way to work in Great Yarmouth.

Nathan Payne and Tom Leisi of Pownalls Air Guns on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joe NortonNathan Payne and Tom Leisi of Pownalls Air Guns on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joe Norton

Nathan Payne, 39, of Pownalls on Regent Road said he saw the “distressed” seagull as he was walking into work.

He said: “I was pretty shocked it had one wing flapping around and seemed quite distressed. It wasn’t really making any noise.

“I haven’t seen anything like this before which is quite surprising because of the netting and the amount of seagulls.

Mr Payne called the RSPCA so it could be rescued.

The seagull had to be rescued by fire crews in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Tom LeisiThe seagull had to be rescued by fire crews in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Tom Leisi

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “An officer attended and requested the help of the fire service. The firefighters safely cut the bird free from the netting.

“The bird has a badly damaged wing and was taken to one of our wildlife centres to be assessed by a vet.”

One crew from Great Yarmouth Fire Service attended the incident at 10.16am on Wednesday and had to use an aerial ladder platform to rescue the bird.

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ as they issue appeal over missing man

Yesterday, 16:05 Joseph Norton
Phillip Grimshaw, 49, from Great Yarmouth was last seen at his home address at 9am on Wednesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing man in Great Yarmouth.

First look at Great Yarmouth train station’s new £710,000 entrance

Yesterday, 17:54 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Visitors to Great Yarmouth will be treated to a smarter welcome following a major revamp of the town’s train station forecourt worth £710,000.

Teams of land sheriffs tackling anti-social behaviour on trains to cut delays

Yesterday, 17:13 Abigail Nicholson
Greater Anglia services faced disruption after track safety inspections. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train operator Greater Anglia is undertaking a trial with its team of land sheriffs that could prevent hours of delays in East Anglia.

Video Did you see what happened in King Street? Police appeal over town centre knife incident

Yesterday, 16:30 Liz Coates
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Police have appealed for witnesses after a video of a man wielding a knife in one of Great Yarmouth’s main thoroughfares was widely shared on social media.

Video People ‘too scared’ to go out in Great Yarmouth town centre after dark

Tue, 17:05 Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Business owners have warned that people are too scared to go onto a town centre street amid fears of a rise in violence at weekends.

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Mon, 12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 15:17 Joseph Norton
Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Man twice stamped on ex-partner’s head in horror attack

Tue, 07:17 Christine Cunningham
Jason Charles was jailed for 27 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman thought she was going to die as her ex-partner stamped on her head twice and broke her nose, a court heard.

