‘I was pretty shocked it had one wing flapping around’ - Seagull ‘badly damaged’ after getting trapped in town centre
PUBLISHED: 14:59 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:59 21 November 2018
Archant
A man has described his shock at seeing a “distressed” seagull trapped in netting on his way to work in Great Yarmouth.
Nathan Payne, 39, of Pownalls on Regent Road said he saw the “distressed” seagull as he was walking into work.
He said: “I was pretty shocked it had one wing flapping around and seemed quite distressed. It wasn’t really making any noise.
“I haven’t seen anything like this before which is quite surprising because of the netting and the amount of seagulls.
Mr Payne called the RSPCA so it could be rescued.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “An officer attended and requested the help of the fire service. The firefighters safely cut the bird free from the netting.
“The bird has a badly damaged wing and was taken to one of our wildlife centres to be assessed by a vet.”
One crew from Great Yarmouth Fire Service attended the incident at 10.16am on Wednesday and had to use an aerial ladder platform to rescue the bird.