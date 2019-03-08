Fire crews tackle forest blaze

Firefighters are on scene at Fritton woods Photo: Nick Butcher Archant © 2008

Fire fighters have been called to a blaze at Fritton woods.

Five crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, and Acle remain on scene at the forest after the alarm was raised at 6am.

A spokesman described it as a "fair-sized" incident at the eastern edge of the woods closer to the village.

He said the situation was under control but it was too early to say what the cause was.

The fire site was originally reported as being around 10m by 15m in area.

The police are not involved at this stage.

Because of the size of the fire it was possible appliances would return later in the day to check for hot spots.

Keith Nunn who lives in New Road said there were a lot of fires in the forest.

Bomb disposal teams have been called there twice in the last week to deal with live munitions from the Second World War.

The woods were used as a secret training base for an underground resistance group which practiced blowing up bridges ahead of a dreaded German invasion.