Fire fighters called to extinguish dishwasher fire in Bradwell
PUBLISHED: 17:49 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 23 February 2019
Archant
The fire service have been called house in Bradwell following reports of a dishwasher fire.
Two crews, one from Gorleston and a second from Great Yarmouth were called to the house in Beccles Road, at around 4pm on Saturday February 23.
The source of the fire was found to be a dishwasher located in the kitchen of the property.
There was no one in the house at the time of the incident.
The crews extinguished the fire and had both left the scene by 5pm.