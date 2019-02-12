Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Fire fighters called to extinguish dishwasher fire in Bradwell

PUBLISHED: 17:49 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 23 February 2019

Freri crews were called to reports of a fire in Bradwell. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Freri crews were called to reports of a fire in Bradwell. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

The fire service have been called house in Bradwell following reports of a dishwasher fire.

Two crews, one from Gorleston and a second from Great Yarmouth were called to the house in Beccles Road, at around 4pm on Saturday February 23.

The source of the fire was found to be a dishwasher located in the kitchen of the property.

There was no one in the house at the time of the incident.

The crews extinguished the fire and had both left the scene by 5pm.

Most Read

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police have cracked down on speeders.

First look inside revamped Great Yarmouth Palmers store

Palmers department store on Market Place in Great Yarmouth reopened on Tuesday (February 19) after a revamp.

‘It is so important’ - Beauty salon offers free bikini wax to customers with a smear test booked

Gemma Pulfer of Hair and Beauty by Gemma in Hopton is offering a free bikini line wax for women who have a smear test booked. Picture: Gemma Pulser

‘The doors will soon reopen’ - Royalty owner vows cinema will return to Great Yarmouth

The Jays family, who own the Royalty building in Great Yarmouth, site of the previous Hollywood cinema which closed down earlier this month, have vowed that cinemas will return to the seaside town.

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigate stabbing in west Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Fire fighters called to extinguish dishwasher fire in Bradwell

Freri crews were called to reports of a fire in Bradwell. PIC: Denise Bradley.

‘I just want to put a smile on children’s faces’ - Anthony Ogogo excited for wrestling debut

Anthony Ogogo will make a return to Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft on Saturday night for his wrestling debut. Picture: Anthony Ogogo

‘I have fallen back in love with training’ - Friends’ gym thriving after its first three months

Phil Cox, 28, joint owner of CrossFit Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Warning over cold callers with ‘ID’ selling household cleaning products across Norfolk

People living in Norfolk are being advised to keep an eye out for a cold caller carrying a large holdall. Photo: Adrian Judd

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

Oliver Mingay, who grew up in Oulton Broad, was killed by a combination of pneumonia and a drug overdose in his girlfriend’s Lowestoft flat on September 10: Picture: Contributed by Mingay family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists