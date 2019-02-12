Fire fighters called to extinguish dishwasher fire in Bradwell

Freri crews were called to reports of a fire in Bradwell. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

The fire service have been called house in Bradwell following reports of a dishwasher fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two crews, one from Gorleston and a second from Great Yarmouth were called to the house in Beccles Road, at around 4pm on Saturday February 23.

The source of the fire was found to be a dishwasher located in the kitchen of the property.

There was no one in the house at the time of the incident.

The crews extinguished the fire and had both left the scene by 5pm.