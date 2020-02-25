Pub and flats evacuated after kitchen blaze
PUBLISHED: 12:22 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 25 February 2020
Archant
An historic pub has closed for a deep clean following a kitchen fire.
The drama unfolded at around 5.45pm on Monday (February 24) when fire took hold in a commercial oven as staff meals were being cooked and saw police, two fire crews and an ambulance respond.
Ken Livingstone, at the Dukes Head in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, has hailed the quick response of the emergency services who were on the scene within minutes.
He said all staff as well as occupants in the flats above were evacuated as firefighters used hose reel jets to put out the flames within the oven compartment and around the back of the appliance.
As it was the damage was superficial, Mr Livingstone said, adding that because of the interest on social media the owners who are holidaying abroad, found out about it while the incident was still going on.
Because of the fire the pub was unable to open last night and is closed today for a deep clean, but will open at 5pm.
Mr Livingstone said he was thankful for the fire service's quick response as well as for their assurances and recommendations.
He added the blaze was likely caused by an oven fault, taking hold in a different part to where the food was cooking.
A spokesman for the fire service said the alarm was raised via a 999 call at 5.43pm arriving four minutes later.
The incident took just over an hour and half to deal with.