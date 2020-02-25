Pub and flats evacuated after kitchen blaze

Ken Livingstone fixes a notice to the door of the Dukes Head pub telling customers it will open at 5pm today after a fire in the kitchen last night (February 24, 2020) Picture: Liz Coates Archant

An historic pub has closed for a deep clean following a kitchen fire.

The Dukes Head pub in Great Yarmouth is closed today (February 25, 2020) after a fire in its kitchen last night. It will open at 5pm this evening Picture: Liz Coates The Dukes Head pub in Great Yarmouth is closed today (February 25, 2020) after a fire in its kitchen last night. It will open at 5pm this evening Picture: Liz Coates

The drama unfolded at around 5.45pm on Monday (February 24) when fire took hold in a commercial oven as staff meals were being cooked and saw police, two fire crews and an ambulance respond.

Ken Livingstone, at the Dukes Head in Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, has hailed the quick response of the emergency services who were on the scene within minutes.

He said all staff as well as occupants in the flats above were evacuated as firefighters used hose reel jets to put out the flames within the oven compartment and around the back of the appliance.

As it was the damage was superficial, Mr Livingstone said, adding that because of the interest on social media the owners who are holidaying abroad, found out about it while the incident was still going on.

The Dukes Head pub in Great Yarmouth dates back to 1609. The historic watering hole has been forced to shut for a short while after a fire in its kitchen Picture: Liz Coates The Dukes Head pub in Great Yarmouth dates back to 1609. The historic watering hole has been forced to shut for a short while after a fire in its kitchen Picture: Liz Coates

Because of the fire the pub was unable to open last night and is closed today for a deep clean, but will open at 5pm.

Mr Livingstone said he was thankful for the fire service's quick response as well as for their assurances and recommendations.

He added the blaze was likely caused by an oven fault, taking hold in a different part to where the food was cooking.

A spokesman for the fire service said the alarm was raised via a 999 call at 5.43pm arriving four minutes later.

The incident took just over an hour and half to deal with.