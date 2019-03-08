Firefighters tackle Great Yarmouth blaze for eight hours

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a derelict building in Bure Park on Friday (August 16). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a derelict building for almost eight hours.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a derelict building in Bure Park on Friday (August 16). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 12.34am on Friday (August 16) to reports of a fire in Bure Park in Great Yarmouth.

Four fire brigades from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston went to the riverside amenity and crew stayed on the scene until 8.31am.

The fire service is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Bure Park in Great Yarmouth on Friday (August 16). Picture: Michael Khalid.

