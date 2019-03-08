Firefighters tackle caravan blaze in Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 13:55 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 12 March 2019
Archant
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a caravan park in a Norfolk village.
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).
Norfolk Fire and Rescue service said they were called to reports of a fire in a caravan at 1.03pm today (March 12) in Hemsby.
The caravan is in the Beach Estate and Sandsgate Caravan Park on St Mary’s Road.
Two fire trucks, one from Great Yarmouth and one from Martham, are in attendance.
The incident is ongoing.
MORE TO FOLLOW