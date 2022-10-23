Fire on the Water festival bursts into fiery life on town's seafront

Gallery

A dancer dazzles at Fire on the Water - Credit: David Henry Thomas

Flames shot into the air on Great Yarmouth seafront as a hit festival returned to the resort in fiery style.

Fire on the Water: Beach Edition burst into spectacular life on Saturday night as flames and smoke shot up into the air from various wacky installations.

A fire installation bursts into spectacular life - Credit: Anthony Carroll

More than 3,000 people attended the opening night of the eight day seafront festival organised by Out There Arts.

Flames shoot into the air. Behind is the illuminated big wheel. - Credit: David Henry Thomas

Fire on the Water: Beach Edition is being staged on Yarmouth's Central Beach until October 29, 6pm to 10pm each day.

Performers wow the crowds - Credit: David Henry Thomas

This year audiences will be able to wander freely, rather than follow a set path as they did at the Venetian Waterways, at the town's first Fire on the Water event which was enjoyed by 38,000 people last year.

A giant skeleton stalks the crowd - Credit: David Henry Thomas

On the opening night families enjoyed a wide range of fire and light installations and performances.

Riley and Harriet enjoying the festival - Credit: Anthony Carroll

There were gasps as flames shot up into the air from weird looking towers as a giant skeleton stalked the crowds and daredevil fire acts wowed crowds.

There were also areas to relax, children's craft workshops and a new beer tent called Embar.

The official launch of the festival. - Credit: GYBC

The event was launched by borough council leader Carl Smith, town mayor Graham Plant, Asa Morrison, chief executive of Visit Great Yarmouth, and Joe Mackintosh, chief executive of Out There Arts.

Fire on the Water is captured by a drone - Credit: Luke Martin Photography

Mr Mackintosh said people should allow a "good hour or hour and a half" to enjoy the full experience of the festival.

Joe Mackintosh, chief executive of Out There Arts - Credit: David Henry Thomas

Explaining why people should visit Fire on the Water, he added: "You get a really amazing feast for all the sensations.

"It looks amazing, you get fire, you get smoke, you get sounds, you get performances.

"It is also incredible value for money. We have put it on a pay as you can basis."

More 3,000 people attended the opening night of Fire on the Water: Beach Edition - Credit: David Henry Thomas

Tickets are still on sale under the pay-what-you-can scheme for £3, £6 or £9.

Free parking for ticket holders is available at Euston Road, Anchor Gardens, South Jetty, North Jetty, and St Nicholas North Drive.

A fire show at the festival - Credit: David Henry Thomas

The Marina Centre car park is not included and will not be free.

Book online via outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water, call on 01493 745458 or email Hello@outtherearts.org.uk

Fire on the Water is captured by a drone - Credit: Luke Martin Photography

One of the illuminations at Fire and Water has a very Norfolk feel to it - Credit: David Henry Thomas

One of the fire installations - Credit: David Henry Thomas



