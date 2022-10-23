Gallery
Fire on the Water festival bursts into fiery life on town's seafront
- Credit: David Henry Thomas
Flames shot into the air on Great Yarmouth seafront as a hit festival returned to the resort in fiery style.
Fire on the Water: Beach Edition burst into spectacular life on Saturday night as flames and smoke shot up into the air from various wacky installations.
More than 3,000 people attended the opening night of the eight day seafront festival organised by Out There Arts.
Fire on the Water: Beach Edition is being staged on Yarmouth's Central Beach until October 29, 6pm to 10pm each day.
This year audiences will be able to wander freely, rather than follow a set path as they did at the Venetian Waterways, at the town's first Fire on the Water event which was enjoyed by 38,000 people last year.
On the opening night families enjoyed a wide range of fire and light installations and performances.
There were gasps as flames shot up into the air from weird looking towers as a giant skeleton stalked the crowds and daredevil fire acts wowed crowds.
There were also areas to relax, children's craft workshops and a new beer tent called Embar.
The event was launched by borough council leader Carl Smith, town mayor Graham Plant, Asa Morrison, chief executive of Visit Great Yarmouth, and Joe Mackintosh, chief executive of Out There Arts.
Mr Mackintosh said people should allow a "good hour or hour and a half" to enjoy the full experience of the festival.
Explaining why people should visit Fire on the Water, he added: "You get a really amazing feast for all the sensations.
"It looks amazing, you get fire, you get smoke, you get sounds, you get performances.
"It is also incredible value for money. We have put it on a pay as you can basis."
Tickets are still on sale under the pay-what-you-can scheme for £3, £6 or £9.
Free parking for ticket holders is available at Euston Road, Anchor Gardens, South Jetty, North Jetty, and St Nicholas North Drive.
The Marina Centre car park is not included and will not be free.
Book online via outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water, call on 01493 745458 or email Hello@outtherearts.org.uk