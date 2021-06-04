'The team did brilliantly' - Fire marshals praise crew after shop fire

Published: 12:06 PM June 4, 2021

The scene in King Street, Great Yarmouth, on Thursday night after a fire broke out in the Cex shop. - Credit: NSRAPT

Fire investigators have visited a Great Yarmouth shop after a blaze tore through the building.

Cex on King Street was hit by a dramatic blaze on Thursday night, with fire crews fighting the flames for seven hours.

Fire marshals arrived to talk to a Cex member of staff at approximately 10:30am. - Credit: James Weeds

Marshals from Norfolk Fire and Rescue arrived at the shop at around 10.30am on Friday to survey the scene and talk to staff.

One marshal commented: "The team which tackled the fire did brilliantly."

Smoke damage is visible above the main entrance to Cex. - Credit: James Weeds

The fire, which was reported at 7,46pm on Thursday, destroyed much of the inside of the entrance of Cex, a second hand electronics store.

There is visible smoke damage on the shutters, which were originally red but have been scorched black.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews used breathing apparatus, main and hose jets to fight the fire.

The stop was received at 2:46am.

The scene in King Street, Great Yarmouth, on Thursday night after a fire broke out in the Cex shop. - Credit: Submitted

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries.

King Street and the adjacent Regent Road were cordoned off at the time, but have now reopened.

The neighbouring Subway restaurant was rumoured to have caught fire as well but staff confirmed it had only suffered smoke damage.

The restaurant will remain closed for Friday while staff clean.

The scene in King Street, Great Yarmouth, on Thursday night after a fire broke out in the Cex shop. - Credit: Sharon Risborough

Cex Great Yarmouth confirmed that the store will be closed "until further notice".