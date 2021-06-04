'The team did brilliantly' - Fire marshals praise crew after shop fire
Fire investigators have visited a Great Yarmouth shop after a blaze tore through the building.
Cex on King Street was hit by a dramatic blaze on Thursday night, with fire crews fighting the flames for seven hours.
Marshals from Norfolk Fire and Rescue arrived at the shop at around 10.30am on Friday to survey the scene and talk to staff.
One marshal commented: "The team which tackled the fire did brilliantly."
The fire, which was reported at 7,46pm on Thursday, destroyed much of the inside of the entrance of Cex, a second hand electronics store.
There is visible smoke damage on the shutters, which were originally red but have been scorched black.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews used breathing apparatus, main and hose jets to fight the fire.
The stop was received at 2:46am.
Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries.
King Street and the adjacent Regent Road were cordoned off at the time, but have now reopened.
The neighbouring Subway restaurant was rumoured to have caught fire as well but staff confirmed it had only suffered smoke damage.
The restaurant will remain closed for Friday while staff clean.
Cex Great Yarmouth confirmed that the store will be closed "until further notice".