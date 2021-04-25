Seven crews tackle blaze in derelict building

Published: 5:13 PM April 25, 2021 Updated: 5:21 PM April 25, 2021

Fire teams from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Martham, Carrow and Lowestoft were at the scene. - Credit: Archant

A fire broke out in a derelict commercial building close to Asda in Great Yarmouth on Sunday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was alerted to the blaze on School Road Back at 1.58pm.

Appliances from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Martham, Carrow, Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were sent to the scene.

There was also an aerial ladder platform from Great Yarmouth.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

The stop message was received at 3.25pm.