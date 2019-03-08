Updated
Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line
PUBLISHED: 14:54 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 01 July 2019
Archant
Firefighters have tackled a blaze on a railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth.
The fire was visible from the Acle Straight on the A47 and has led to the cancellation of train services.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2.09pm to reports of a fire on the railway embankment near the former Stracey Arms pub, now a Hindu temple.
Two fire engines from Great Yarmouth went to the scene.
Crew used hand appliances including hose-reel jets and buckets to extinguish the fire.
It was put out by 3.48pm.
Greater Anglia has said rail services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth will terminate at Acle.
A bus will be provided for passengers travelling to and from the seaside town.
You may also want to watch:
More to follow.