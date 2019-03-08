Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line

Firefighters tackling a blaze on the railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton. Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze on a railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth.

We are currently dealing with a fire on the railway line, visible from the A47 Acle straight. We are working with @networkrail but this may have an effect on rail journeys into and out of Gt Yarmouth — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) July 1, 2019

The fire was visible from the Acle Straight on the A47 and has led to the cancellation of train services.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2.09pm to reports of a fire on the railway embankment near the former Stracey Arms pub, now a Hindu temple.

Two fire engines from Great Yarmouth went to the scene.

Crew used hand appliances including hose-reel jets and buckets to extinguish the fire.

Due to a line-side fire between #Acle and Great Yarmouth all lines are blocked.



Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. GA — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 1, 2019

It was put out by 3.48pm.

Greater Anglia has said rail services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth will terminate at Acle.

A bus will be provided for passengers travelling to and from the seaside town.

More to follow.