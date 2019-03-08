Firefighters called to kitchen fire in Great Yarmouth

A fire truck on Stonecutters Way in Great Yarmouth, where firefighters put out a domestic fire in a flat on Monday (May 13). Picture: Daniel Hickey Archant

Firefighters assisted a woman in Great Yarmouth after a fire in her kitchen.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 12.19pm on Monday (May 13) to reports of a domestic fire on Stonecutters Way in the town.

Two fire trucks from Great Yarmouth and one from Gorleston attended.

Kevin Game, watch manager at Great Yarmouth fire station, said that tea towels placed near the cooker had gone up in flames.

The woman had managed to put out the blaze before the firefighters arrived.

A smoke alarm had alerted her to the fire.

Mr Game said the incident highlighted the importance of installing and checking smoke alarms.

Both police and ambulance were also called but neither emergency service had to attend.