Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters called to kitchen fire in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:38 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 13 May 2019

A fire truck on Stonecutters Way in Great Yarmouth, where firefighters put out a domestic fire in a flat on Monday (May 13). Picture: Daniel Hickey

A fire truck on Stonecutters Way in Great Yarmouth, where firefighters put out a domestic fire in a flat on Monday (May 13). Picture: Daniel Hickey

Archant

Firefighters assisted a woman in Great Yarmouth after a fire in her kitchen.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 12.19pm on Monday (May 13) to reports of a domestic fire on Stonecutters Way in the town.

Two fire trucks from Great Yarmouth and one from Gorleston attended.

Kevin Game, watch manager at Great Yarmouth fire station, said that tea towels placed near the cooker had gone up in flames.

The woman had managed to put out the blaze before the firefighters arrived.

You may also want to watch:

A smoke alarm had alerted her to the fire.

Mr Game said the incident highlighted the importance of installing and checking smoke alarms.

Both police and ambulance were also called but neither emergency service had to attend.

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Missing Norfolk woman found following search involving drones, dogs and coastguard

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

‘People are starting to lose hope’ - Petition against closure of leisure centre to hand delivered to council

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Missing Norfolk woman found following search involving drones, dogs and coastguard

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

‘People are starting to lose hope’ - Petition against closure of leisure centre to hand delivered to council

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Missing Norfolk woman found following search involving drones, dogs and coastguard

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

Firefighters called to pub following electrical fire

Firefighters were called to The Feathers pub in Great Yarmouth following an electrical fire outside its premises. Picture: Joseph Norton

Firefighters called to kitchen fire in Great Yarmouth

A fire truck on Stonecutters Way in Great Yarmouth, where firefighters put out a domestic fire in a flat on Monday (May 13). Picture: Daniel Hickey

‘People are starting to lose hope’ - Petition against closure of leisure centre to hand delivered to council

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists