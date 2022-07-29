Fire on the Water festival will burst into life again on seafront

Jessica Coppins at the opening night of Fire on the Water - Credit: Danielle Booden

A seafront festival that captivated people with displays themed around fire and water is set to return to Great Yarmouth.

Last October and November the Fire on the Water festival saw more than 30,000 people enjoy the colourful landscape installation at the Venetian Waterways over 15 days.

Produced by the Out There Festival and Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Fire on the Water offered an immersive experience with light installations, water projections and fire shows.

Some of the eye-catching displays at Fire on the Water - Credit: Archant

And now preparations are gearing up for the festival to return in the October half-term period.

While organisers are tight-lipped on what the Fire on the Water experience will feature, they say tickets will go on sale in August.

Joe Macintosh, chief executive of Out There Arts, said: “Producers of the Fire on the Water event are keeping the details of the exciting new edition under wraps.

"Tickets and programme information will be announced in August."

Emmanuelle Andrade, Kate Murfoot and Antonio Buckman enjoy the opening night - Credit: Danielle Booden

Last year's Fire on the Water experience had sold 2,100 tickets on its first night and by the end of its highly successful run it had sold out with more than 30,000 people enjoying the spectacle.

Organisers said the £260,000 festival funded mainly by Great Yarmouth Borough Council had likely had a huge economic impact across the town.

A festival described as 'quirky and beautiful and full of surprises' has sold out in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

The half-term festival is teased in a leaflet promoting September's Out There Festival.

The Out There Festival is an annual fixture in the town and is a celebration of outdoor arts and the circus.

It sees tens of thousand of people enjoy eye-catching and bizarre acts across the town.

This year it is running between Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 and has more than 35 open air shows.

It will feature a party in the park in St George's Park, street performers and a Saturday night parade.

People enjoying an act at the 2019 Out There Festival in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: David Street

The leaflet says: "From the intimate to the intense, Out There Festival delivers a world class programme of outdoor acts and circus, spilling across the free and open spaces of historic Great Yarmouth."

For more information on the Out There Festival visit www.outtherearts.org.uk

The website will be updated next month with further details on the Fire on the Water Experience.

Fire on the Water at The Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Danielle Booden







