Fire on the Water festival will burst into life again on seafront
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A seafront festival that captivated people with displays themed around fire and water is set to return to Great Yarmouth.
Last October and November the Fire on the Water festival saw more than 30,000 people enjoy the colourful landscape installation at the Venetian Waterways over 15 days.
Produced by the Out There Festival and Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Fire on the Water offered an immersive experience with light installations, water projections and fire shows.
And now preparations are gearing up for the festival to return in the October half-term period.
While organisers are tight-lipped on what the Fire on the Water experience will feature, they say tickets will go on sale in August.
Joe Macintosh, chief executive of Out There Arts, said: “Producers of the Fire on the Water event are keeping the details of the exciting new edition under wraps.
"Tickets and programme information will be announced in August."
Last year's Fire on the Water experience had sold 2,100 tickets on its first night and by the end of its highly successful run it had sold out with more than 30,000 people enjoying the spectacle.
Organisers said the £260,000 festival funded mainly by Great Yarmouth Borough Council had likely had a huge economic impact across the town.
The half-term festival is teased in a leaflet promoting September's Out There Festival.
Most Read
- 1 Man released under investigation in Great Yarmouth rape enquiry
- 2 Man reverses diabetes and cuts medication after ten stone weight loss
- 3 Transport bosses confirm buses will run to village fete
- 4 Yarmouth Hippodrome's star act wows judges on America's Got Talent
- 5 Madness to descend on Pleasure Beach for launch of tribute acts
- 6 Dog owner's warning after fish hook caught in puppy's leg
- 7 School uniform swap shop opens to cut costs for Yarmouth families
- 8 Everything must go! Diner prepares to close
- 9 Burnt out house with no front door sold after bidding battle
- 10 'We feel let down' - council blasts 665 homes planning process
The Out There Festival is an annual fixture in the town and is a celebration of outdoor arts and the circus.
It sees tens of thousand of people enjoy eye-catching and bizarre acts across the town.
This year it is running between Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 and has more than 35 open air shows.
It will feature a party in the park in St George's Park, street performers and a Saturday night parade.
The leaflet says: "From the intimate to the intense, Out There Festival delivers a world class programme of outdoor acts and circus, spilling across the free and open spaces of historic Great Yarmouth."
For more information on the Out There Festival visit www.outtherearts.org.uk
The website will be updated next month with further details on the Fire on the Water Experience.