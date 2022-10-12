Festival crowd capacity increased by 10,000 as some slots sell out
- Credit: David Street
A change of location for Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival has allowed audience numbers to increase to a potential 50,000.
The eight night festival staged by Out There Arts is due to begin on Saturday October 22 with the installations being set in place from Monday - and some slots have already sold out.
Organisers have this year switched location from the Venetian Waterways to Central Beach, near the Jetty.
The change means no road closures will be necessary and that capacity can be increased.
Hosting it on the beach also means people can wander the site freely rather than following a set path, and allows space for refreshments and free making workshops.
Tickets can be bought online at outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water/, on-site in person (when not sold out), at the Drill House in York Road, and via 01493 745458, 10-2pm Tuesday to Friday.
Parking is included in the ticket cost of £3, £6, £9, or £12 per person on a pay-what-you-can basis.
Sessions run from 6pm to 10pm. Last year the whole event sold out.