Festival crowd capacity increased by 10,000 as some slots sell out

Great Yarmouth's much applauded Fire on the Water Festival is moving to a new location for 2022 organisers have revealed. - Credit: David Street

A change of location for Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival has allowed audience numbers to increase to a potential 50,000.

The eight night festival staged by Out There Arts is due to begin on Saturday October 22 with the installations being set in place from Monday - and some slots have already sold out.

High winds have forced the cancellation of Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival tonight, October 31, 2021. - Credit: David Henry Thomas

Organisers have this year switched location from the Venetian Waterways to Central Beach, near the Jetty.

The change means no road closures will be necessary and that capacity can be increased.

Hosting it on the beach also means people can wander the site freely rather than following a set path, and allows space for refreshments and free making workshops.

An image shot by drone showing the 2021 Fire on the Water Festival which was a sell-out success. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Tickets can be bought online at outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water/, on-site in person (when not sold out), at the Drill House in York Road, and via 01493 745458, 10-2pm Tuesday to Friday.

Parking is included in the ticket cost of £3, £6, £9, or £12 per person on a pay-what-you-can basis.

The 2021 Fire on the Water Festival staged at Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways was described as 'quirky and beautiful and full of surprises' drawing close to 40,000 people - Credit: Liz Coates

Sessions run from 6pm to 10pm. Last year the whole event sold out.