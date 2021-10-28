Public response 'phenomenal' as Yarmouth festival sold out

Published: 12:26 PM October 28, 2021

The last few tickets to Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water festival have completely sold out.

It means well over 30,000 people will have seen the colourful landscape installation at the Venetian Waterways over 15 days ending on November 6.

Emily Phillips, community and development manager for Out There Arts which is behind the festival, said it was "just amazing".

The attraction comprises fiery installations and sculptures, quirky animations and flaming musical trumpets experienced as a walking tour around meandering paths.

Miss Phillips said the £260,000 festival funded mainly by Great Yarmouth Borough Council had likely had a huge economic impact across the town.

While not tasked with making money itself, the hope was that other businesses like restaurants and hotels had benefited.

She said the early signs were positive with 10,000 tickets snapped up before it opened.

Tickets were just £1 each and booked in blocks of six to comply with Covid rules set out when the event should have gone ahead in March.

Keeping the same system once restrictions had lifted hopefully encouraged people to fill their spaces and increase footfall, she added.

"This has proved the value to the town and the demand for something at this time of year. I think we have a strong case when we go for funding," she added.

Out There director Joe Mackintosh added he was "overwhelmed and delighted" by the "phenomenal" response from the public.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “We’re absolutely delighted at the hugely positive reaction to Fire on the Water.

"It’s the first time we have staged a unique event like this on our historic Venetian Waterways and the fast rate at which the tickets sold out demonstrates that our communities and visitors have really appreciated the chance to enjoy some autumn entertainment following a very difficult year for everyone.

"Together with our partners, Out There Arts, we will obviously now look now at how we can build on the fantastic success of this year’s event.”

Tickets are still available for the "relaxed night" on November 3 for young people and adults with autism and other sensory sensitives.

For more details about the night email Jacob@outtherearts.org.uk.