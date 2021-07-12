Resort's new 'fire festival' prepares to welcome 30,000 to seafront

Published: 5:02 PM July 12, 2021

A landscape arts festival called Fire on the Water is coming to Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways. - Credit: David Henry Thomas

A new festival which has been twice postponed due to coronavirus is going ahead later this year.

Tickets went on sale on Monday, July 12 for the first Fire on the Water festival, due to take place at Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways over 15 days from October 21 to November 6.

Starting from dusk the gardens will host a range of blazing fire sculptures and "mesmerising artistic acts" that people can stroll around at night - the pagodas and canals billed as the perfect setting for the landscape art trail.

People are asked to keep moving "like there's a fire" as they navigate around the installations.

The line-up of assorted installations includes visual artist and maker Katy Kingston from Gorleston, and Great Yarmouth based film and projection artist Matthew Harrison.

Great Yarmouth's Waterways are going to be lit up like never before when it hosts the Fire on the Water Festival later this year, 2021. - Credit: Richard Walsh

National commissions include famous mechanical sculptor Paka, who has worked extensively in Europe and the UK for 25 years.

Plus, Gorilla Circus, a Great Yarmouth regular, who has created incredible flame arches and a Christingle carousel.

The event is being staged by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Out There Arts.

Joe Mackintosh, director of Out There Arts, said, the festival was "a boost" to the town.

He said: “Fire on the Water will be an exciting addition to the borough’s existing artistic offer of live outdoor performance and circus, and will help launch the borough as an all-year round destination for residents and visitors.

“Building on Out There Art’s reputation for producing artistically diverse, high quality, accessible events, plus the enormous popularity of the Out There Festival, it is envisaged Fire on the Water will be able to draw in a large volume and broad spectrum of new and existing audiences and visitors from local, regional and national locations.”

The Waterways reopened two years ago after a ten month refurbishment costing £2.7m. The gardens are soon to host the Fire on the Water festival. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Carl Smith, leader of the council, said: “Fire on The Water is looking to be an exciting and spectacular experience for everyone to enjoy, so be quick to get your tickets before they sell out.

“I know I’m not alone when I say it’s brilliant to have an event to finally look forward to, especially one of this size and grandeur."

Tickets are £6 and admit up to six people in ten minute slots from 6pm. Two walking routes are suggested taking around an hour, or half an hour.

To book visit the outtherearts website.











