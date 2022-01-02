Mercury awards: Fire on the Water named as fresh idea of the year winner

Fire on the Water proved a hit with its colourful displays - Credit: Archant

An event that drew nearly 40,000 people to Great Yarmouth's seafront has won a Mercury Award.

Fire on the Water has clinched the fresh idea category of our awards.

The event was based on the Venetian Waterways between October 31 and November 6.

Produced by the Out There Festival and Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Fire on the Water offered an immersive experience with light installations, water projections and fire shows.

A couple enjoy the event's opening night - Credit: Archant

The experience took the audience on a 60-minute or 30-minute trail, which also featured dance and acrobatic performances.

It had sold 2,100 tickets on its first night and by the end of its highly successful run it had sold out.

Organisers said the £260,000 festival funded mainly by Great Yarmouth Borough Council had likely had a huge economic impact across the town.

Some of the eye-catching displays at Fire on the Water - Credit: Archant

Council leader Carl Smith said: "I’m delighted that Fire On The Water has won this award.

"It was a terrific new event for the borough that brought nearly 40,000 thousand people to the seafront at what is normally a quiet time, and it introduced many people to the restored Venetian Waterways for the first time.

"It really was a beacon that lit up the area and shone a light on Great Yarmouth - it was also a massive amount of fun.

"I’m really pleased that the council was able to work with Out There Arts and their artists, Visit Great Yarmouth, and Access Community Trust to make the event happen. We look forward to it returning to wow people again next year.”

An island on the Venetian Waterways is lit up - Credit: Archant

The runners-up in the fresh idea category of the Mercury awards were Magpies Baby Group and Freshly Greated.

Our awards saw hundreds of votes sent in for the fresh idea category - Credit: Archant



