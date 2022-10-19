Fire on the Water 2022 offers autism-friendly 'relaxed hour'

Youngsters enjoy Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival staged at the Venetian Waterways in 2021 and moving to Central Beach in 2022 organisers have confirmed. - Credit: Peter J Morgan

The organisers of Fire on the Water have revealed the week-long extravaganza will host a special "relaxed" night for people with autism.

This year's festival will be a special beach edition, taking place by the Jetty on Great Yarmouth Beach, which will include more spectacular installations, artistic performances and a fire-breathing dragon.

The "relaxed" hour, which will be held on Wednesday, October 26, is open to everyone but is primarily designed to support people with autism, learning difficulties, or other sensory and communication needs by providing a more relaxed environment in which to experience the event.

During the relaxed hour, people are allowed to move around, make noise or leave the beach arena. The production team will soften any loud and surprising noises. A "chill-out" space will be provided so visitors have the option to be in a quiet room during the event when needed.

The relaxed performances will also be at a significantly reduced capacity so fewer people will be in the space than usual.

An accessible route for pushchairs, wheelchairs and mobility scooters will be available across all event dates.

To book tickets, visit outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water