Fire crew called after person gets locked in a pair of handcuffs

Fire and rescue services were called out to a house in Great Yarmouth last night after a person got themselves locked in a pair of handcuffs.

A crew was called out to a house in St Peter’s Plain at 10.15pm, April 8, and left the scene at 10.28pm - meaning the whole ordeal took just under 15 minutes to resolve.

The fire service said: “They will have called us because they didn’t have the key and became trapped, and we will have had to break them out.”

The fire service also confirmed that police were not involved in the incident.

Instead, it is believed the handcuffs were for “personal use”, and the incident regarded people doing “personal things”.