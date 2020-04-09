Search

Fire crew called after person gets locked in a pair of handcuffs

PUBLISHED: 11:12 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 09 April 2020

A fire crew responded to reports that somebody was trapped in a pair of handcuffs last night. PHOTO: Denise Bradley

Archant

Fire and rescue services were called out to a house in Great Yarmouth last night after a person got themselves locked in a pair of handcuffs.

St Peters' Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: GoogleSt Peters' Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google

A crew was called out to a house in St Peter’s Plain at 10.15pm, April 8, and left the scene at 10.28pm - meaning the whole ordeal took just under 15 minutes to resolve.

The fire service said: “They will have called us because they didn’t have the key and became trapped, and we will have had to break them out.”

The fire service also confirmed that police were not involved in the incident.

Instead, it is believed the handcuffs were for “personal use”, and the incident regarded people doing “personal things”.

