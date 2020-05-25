Fire crew tackles blaze at beach dunes
PUBLISHED: 14:05 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 25 May 2020
Archant
Fire crews spent an hour tackling a beach blaze in a Norfolk seaside village.
Crews received reports at 11.30am on May 25 of a fire in the open at Winterton Beach dunes near North Market Road, with one appliance from Martham responding to the call.
Hose reel jets and hand appliances were used to extinguish the fire, which was put out an hour later at 12.35pm.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that the cause of the fire is unknown, but that police and ambulance were not called to the scene.
An eyewitness said she saw smoke while walking on the dunes at midday.
She said: “The fire was between Old Chapel Road and Rowan Court in Winterton.
“The fire engine had been called and arrived a few minutes after we did. They seemed to get it under control quite quickly.”
