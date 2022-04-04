Blaze at boarded-up hotel in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at the Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Jacqueline Simpson

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a boarded-up Grade II listed hotel in Great Yarmouth.

The call came in at around 12pm on Monday, April 4, to reports of a fire in a commercial building along Hall Quay.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

It is believed to have started within the Star Hotel, which has sat empty since March 2020.

One eye witness said they saw firefighters feeding the hose reel through the ground floor window.

The stop message was received at 1.13pm.