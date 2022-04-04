News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Blaze at boarded-up hotel in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:50 PM April 4, 2022
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at the Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at the Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Jacqueline Simpson

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a boarded-up Grade II listed hotel in Great Yarmouth. 

The call came in at around 12pm on Monday, April 4, to reports of a fire in a commercial building along Hall Quay.  

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. 

It is believed to have started within the Star Hotel, which has sat empty since March 2020

One eye witness said they saw firefighters feeding the hose reel through the ground floor window.

The stop message was received at 1.13pm.  

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at the Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at the Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Jacqueline Simpson

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Work ceased at former Pontins in Hemsby

Work suspended at former Pontins following collapse of lender

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The former Winners pub at Great Yarmouth, which is up for sale at auction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former pub and nightclub in Great Yarmouth has been sold

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

Former Pontins site up for sale as development firm collapses

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
How a new sign for Super Yarmouth could look if the RUSE appeal  on April 1 works

Call to rename town Super Yarmouth ahead of tourist season

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon