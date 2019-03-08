Firefighters attend car crash in Great Yarmouth

Lawn Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture:Google Maps. Archant

Firefighters helped rescue a person from a car involved in a collision.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted at 11.45am on Saturday (November 2) to the crash on Lawn Avenue in Great Yarmouth.

Appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston rushed to the scene and crews manually extracted a casualty from a vehicle.

They remained on the scene for half an hour.

Police and ambulance were also alerted to the collision.

