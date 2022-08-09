Allotment fire sends smoke billowing into the air
Published: 1:37 PM August 9, 2022
- Credit: Brad Damms
Firefighters are battling a blaze that has broken out at an allotment in Great Yarmouth.
Emergency services were called at 12.33pm on Tuesday (August 9) to reports of a fire at the allotments on Freemantle Road and Caister Road.
Two appliances are in attendance from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, who arrived at the scene at 12.44pm.
Aerial pictures show smoke billowing into the air as the blaze rages on, coving the nearby road.
Crews remain at the scene.