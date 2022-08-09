News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Allotment fire sends smoke billowing into the air

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:37 PM August 9, 2022
A fire has broken out at an allotment in Great Yarmouth

A fire has broken out at an allotment in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Brad Damms

Firefighters are battling a blaze that has broken out at an allotment in Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services were called at 12.33pm on Tuesday (August 9) to reports of a fire at the allotments on Freemantle Road and Caister Road.

Aerial pictures captured the fire, which sent smoke billowing high into the air across the nearby Caister Road

Aerial pictures captured the fire, which sent smoke billowing high into the air across the nearby Caister Road - Credit: Brad Damms

Two appliances are in attendance from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, who arrived at the scene at 12.44pm.

Aerial pictures show smoke billowing into the air as the blaze rages on, coving the nearby road.

Crews remain at the scene.


Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

The Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk, is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death.

Updated

Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A police officer on an anti-social behaviour area patrol meets comedian Jim Davidson

Police patrolling nuisance areas bump into 'local celeb' Jim Davidson

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The new Marine Centre in Great Yarmouth. Active communities manager Jay Stephen and Area manager Ma

£26m seafront leisure centre opens doors for first time today

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The new Marine Centre in Great Yarmouth. Taylor trying out the new log flume. Picture: Sarah Lucy

10 things you can do at Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon