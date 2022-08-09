Allotment fire sends smoke billowing into the air

A fire has broken out at an allotment in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Brad Damms

Firefighters are battling a blaze that has broken out at an allotment in Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services were called at 12.33pm on Tuesday (August 9) to reports of a fire at the allotments on Freemantle Road and Caister Road.

Aerial pictures captured the fire, which sent smoke billowing high into the air across the nearby Caister Road - Credit: Brad Damms

Two appliances are in attendance from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, who arrived at the scene at 12.44pm.

Aerial pictures show smoke billowing into the air as the blaze rages on, coving the nearby road.

Crews remain at the scene.



