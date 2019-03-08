Firefighters battle blaze in kitchen

Firefighters battled a kitchen blaze in a Great Yarmouth assisted living facility after an alarm sounding alerted emergency services to the fire in the empty property.

Two crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston fire stations were called to the blaze where they used main jets and hoses to extinguish the flames.

The fire, which was reported to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service by the alarm company at 4.22pm, on Tuesday, August 3, took place in a domestic property on Frank Stone Court, Dickens Avenue.

Firefighters also used a positive pressure ventilation to disperse smoke from the property and a thermal image camera to check for hot spots.

A fire service spokeswoman said no one was reported as being in the property at the time of the fire.

She added: "We were alerted by a collection company, who monitor the fire alarms."

The incident stop time was recorded as 5.02pm.