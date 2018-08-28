Firefighters free child locked in car

Firefighters freed a child locked in a car in Great Yarmouth.

A crew was called to Alderson Road arriving at 6.12pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the child was released in “a matter of minutes” the crew indicating it was free to respond to another incident by 6.22pm.

They used “small gear” which could indicate something as basic as a screwdriver, the spokesman said, adding that such incidents happened “every now and again.”

At the same time two crews from Gorleston were sent to Beccles Road in Gorleston to reports a vehicle had collided with a parked car.

The crews made the scene and vehicles safe and used granules to absorb a fuel leak.

They were on scene at 6.22pm and available to answer calls seven minutes later.

The police were notified but did not attend.

No-one was injured in the incident.