Firefighters called to reports of man stuck in toilets in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 18:09 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:09 26 November 2018

Norfolk firefighters were called to reports of a person being stuck in public toilets.

One appliance from Martham attended reports of someone being stuck in public toilets in Martham just before 3.40pm today (Monday, November 26).

But the call turned out to be a false alarm.

It is one of a number of false alarms attended by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service on Monday afternoon.

Others include an incident at Colney at 5.10pm where crews from Earlham, Sprowston, Hethersett and Dereham attended a report of a smell of burning which was found to be a false alarm.

Meanwhile at 3.10pm appliances from Kings Lynn North and Kings Lynn South were called to Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen following reports of smell of smoke in a domestic property on Foldgate Lane.

Earlier one appliance from Yarmouth attended an alarm sounding in Rambouillet Close, Gorleston which, again, was a false alarm.

