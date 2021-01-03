Published: 9:12 AM January 3, 2021 Updated: 9:13 AM January 3, 2021

Long Lane, in Catfield, where firefighters tackled a domestic property fire in the early hours of January 3. - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a house in a Broads village.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a domestic property fire on Long Lane in Catfield at 3.53am on Sunday (January 3).

Applicances from Stalham, Martham and Wroxham attended the scene.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus and using hose reel jets took just over an hour to extinguish the fire.

They also employed a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots, while a ventiliation fan was used to clear the smoke.

The ambulance service was not required.



