Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads
31 December, 2018 - 23:18
Archant
Firefighters were called to a pair of crashes on Norfolk’s roads on New Year’s Eve
Crews from Earlham and Wymondham were called to a crash in Barnham Broom at just after 7.40pm.
The crash had happened in Rush Green.
Firefighters helped to get a casualty out of a vehicle and made the scene safe.
And firefighters were also called to a crash on the A143 at Haddiscoe.
Crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston went to that crash at just after 8.30pm.
They helped get one person out of a vehicle. They were then placed in the care of the ambulance service.
Comments have been disabled on this article.