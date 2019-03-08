A47 delays as horse rescued from ditch
PUBLISHED: 08:37 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 18 September 2019
Drivers faced delays on the A47 Acle Straight as firefighters work to free a horse trapped in a ditch.
According to an eye witness crews were working from a lay-by on the Acle-bound carriageway shortly before the Halvergate turn.
Traffic was said to be slow in both directions.
The alarm was raised at 7.57am.
Appliances from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth attended and the horse was manually led out of the ditch uninjured.
