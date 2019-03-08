A47 delays as horse rescued from ditch

Fire crews have been called to help a horse stuck in a ditch on the Acle Straight Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Drivers faced delays on the A47 Acle Straight as firefighters work to free a horse trapped in a ditch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to an eye witness crews were working from a lay-by on the Acle-bound carriageway shortly before the Halvergate turn.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic was said to be slow in both directions.

The alarm was raised at 7.57am.

Appliances from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth attended and the horse was manually led out of the ditch uninjured.