Search

Advanced search

A47 delays as horse rescued from ditch

PUBLISHED: 08:37 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 18 September 2019

Fire crews have been called to help a horse stuck in a ditch on the Acle Straight Picture: Denise Bradley

Fire crews have been called to help a horse stuck in a ditch on the Acle Straight Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Drivers faced delays on the A47 Acle Straight as firefighters work to free a horse trapped in a ditch.

According to an eye witness crews were working from a lay-by on the Acle-bound carriageway shortly before the Halvergate turn.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic was said to be slow in both directions.

The alarm was raised at 7.57am.

Appliances from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth attended and the horse was manually led out of the ditch uninjured.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Arrests made after armed police ‘swoop on gang’ seen with gun near town centre

Armed police made five arrests for suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture: Submitted

Seaside snack bar closes amid ‘uncertainty’ over leisure centre rebuild

Jack Button has been overwhelmed by feedback from loyal customers after announcing he was having to shut Jack's Jetty Snacks after six years Picture: Archant

Family-run furniture store closing down

Better Furniture, Yarmouth, which is closing down. Pic; Archant

‘I’m a normal lad who’s worked hard’ - Great Yarmouth-born fashion mogul with £40m business launches BBC documentary

In The Style founder Adam Frisby. Picture: In The Style

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Arrests made after armed police ‘swoop on gang’ seen with gun near town centre

Armed police made five arrests for suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture: Submitted

Seaside snack bar closes amid ‘uncertainty’ over leisure centre rebuild

Jack Button has been overwhelmed by feedback from loyal customers after announcing he was having to shut Jack's Jetty Snacks after six years Picture: Archant

Family-run furniture store closing down

Better Furniture, Yarmouth, which is closing down. Pic; Archant

‘I’m a normal lad who’s worked hard’ - Great Yarmouth-born fashion mogul with £40m business launches BBC documentary

In The Style founder Adam Frisby. Picture: In The Style

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

A47 delays as horse rescued from ditch

Fire crews have been called to help a horse stuck in a ditch on the Acle Straight Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Police ask public for help in finding wanted man

Dervish O'Brian, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Tributes to lifeboat stalwart and ‘singing bowman’ who entertained Royal Variety crowds

Percy Griffen pictured in 2007 with the former Caister lifeboat Shirley Jean Adye which is being restored Photo: Bill Darnell

Man charged with dangerous driving after Great Yarmouth incident

Felix Rooney of Gapton Hall Road is appearing in court charged with dangerous driving. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists