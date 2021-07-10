News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Firefighters tackle blaze in home

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:56 AM July 10, 2021   
Car in road in Bradwell

Chestnut Avenue in Bradwell. - Credit: Google Street View

A blaze at a home in Bradwell was tackled by firefighters.

Crews from Great Yarmouth, Acle and Lowestoft were called to the fire in Chestnut Avenue at just after 11pm on Friday (July 9).

They wore breathing equipment as they doused the flames and were at the scene for just under an hour.

The crews also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot-spots and a monitor to check for gas leaks.

