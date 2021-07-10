Firefighters tackle blaze in home

Published: 6:56 AM July 10, 2021

A blaze at a home in Bradwell was tackled by firefighters.

Crews from Great Yarmouth, Acle and Lowestoft were called to the fire in Chestnut Avenue at just after 11pm on Friday (July 9).

They wore breathing equipment as they doused the flames and were at the scene for just under an hour.

The crews also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot-spots and a monitor to check for gas leaks.