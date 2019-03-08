Firefighters tackle Great Yarmouth car blaze

Firefighters were called to Great Yarmouth following a car blaze. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a car on Great Yarmouth seafront.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 12.06pm on Friday (June 28) to reports of a car on fire on Marine Parade, near Britannia Pier.

One fire engine from Loddon went to the scene and crew used hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Police also attended, assisting with traffic control.

The fire was put out by 12.33.

