Firefighters tackle Great Yarmouth car blaze
PUBLISHED: 14:41 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 28 June 2019
Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a car on Great Yarmouth seafront.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 12.06pm on Friday (June 28) to reports of a car on fire on Marine Parade, near Britannia Pier.
One fire engine from Loddon went to the scene and crew used hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire.
Police also attended, assisting with traffic control.
The fire was put out by 12.33.