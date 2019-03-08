Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters tackle Great Yarmouth car blaze

PUBLISHED: 14:41 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 28 June 2019

Firefighters were called to Great Yarmouth following a car blaze. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to Great Yarmouth following a car blaze. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a car on Great Yarmouth seafront.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 12.06pm on Friday (June 28) to reports of a car on fire on Marine Parade, near Britannia Pier.

One fire engine from Loddon went to the scene and crew used hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Police also attended, assisting with traffic control.

The fire was put out by 12.33.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Police tent in place as part of town sealed off

A police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Cinema to reopen following multi-million pound investment from new operators

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema later this year. Picture: Archant

Girl, 16, among four in custody over Yarmouth street stabbing

A police cordon is in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Driver seriously injured woman during police chase after booze and cocaine binge

Ashley Youngman: Picture Norfolk Police

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Most Read

Police tent in place as part of town sealed off

A police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Cinema to reopen following multi-million pound investment from new operators

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema later this year. Picture: Archant

Girl, 16, among four in custody over Yarmouth street stabbing

A police cordon is in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Driver seriously injured woman during police chase after booze and cocaine binge

Ashley Youngman: Picture Norfolk Police

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘I’m in shock’ - Young Gorleston man describes moment car caught fire

A car destroyed by a fire on Great Yarmouth seafront on June 28. Picture: Callum Armstrong.

Further arrests made as investigations continue into street stabbing

Two further arrests have been made in relation to a street stabbing near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Firefighters tackle Great Yarmouth car blaze

Firefighters were called to Great Yarmouth following a car blaze. PIC: Denise Bradley.

‘It was a disgraceful comment’ - political leaders condemn racial insult made at mayor’s ceremony

Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council Carl Smith, described the racist insult as disgraceful. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘Showbusiness is in my blood’ - Peter Jay celebrates 40 years at the Yarmouth Hippodrome

Peter Jay Credit: David Street (Streetview Marketing)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists