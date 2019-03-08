Three crews battle house fire in village close

Three crews of firefighters have tackled a house fire in a village close this evening.

At around 7.20pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at a home on Station Close in Martham, near Great Yarmouth.

Crews from Martham, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston stations spent around half an hour fighting the blaze, equipped with hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that no people needed rescuing from the property and that all occupants were accounted for when the crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 7.52pm and were then required to use fans to remove smoke from the property.

Nobody is thought to have suffered injuries as a result of the fire.