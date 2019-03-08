Search

Advanced search

Three crews battle house fire in village close

PUBLISHED: 20:50 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:50 17 October 2019

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a Martham home. Picture: Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a Martham home. Picture: Archant

Archant

Three crews of firefighters have tackled a house fire in a village close this evening.

At around 7.20pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at a home on Station Close in Martham, near Great Yarmouth.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Martham, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston stations spent around half an hour fighting the blaze, equipped with hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that no people needed rescuing from the property and that all occupants were accounted for when the crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 7.52pm and were then required to use fans to remove smoke from the property.

Nobody is thought to have suffered injuries as a result of the fire.

Most Read

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Village bypass to close for entire weekend for roadworks

The Caister bypass will close for a weekend while a roundabout is resurfaced Picture: Google Maps

Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

‘This is our chance to make life so much better’ - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Village bypass to close for entire weekend for roadworks

The Caister bypass will close for a weekend while a roundabout is resurfaced Picture: Google Maps

Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

‘This is our chance to make life so much better’ - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Three crews battle house fire in village close

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a Martham home. Picture: Archant

Children as young as 13 claim to be drinking “almost everyday” in seaside town

Norfolk's second Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) has been set up to cover Gorleston and Bradwell following the success of the county's first scheme in Great Yarmouth Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Headbutt in seafront casino was in ‘self-defence’, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Is this Norfolk’s most expensive back garden?

Part of a large garden in Ormesby St Margaret is up for sale with a price tag of £1,200,000. The land has planning permission for seven homes Picture: Jackson-Stops

Great Yarmouth landmark ‘in danger of collapse’

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists