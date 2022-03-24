Firefighters still unable to enter pub building gutted by blaze

Fire fighters check for hot spots at the Haven Bridge pub on Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

Firefighters are still unable to enter the gutted remains of a Great Yarmouth pub after it was hit by a devastating fire.

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are still at the scene of the blaze-hit Haven Bridge pub on Bridge Road.

The fire broke out on Wednesday at around 8pm and, at one point, up to 60 firefighters tackled the blaze.

A large fire ripped through the roof of a vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth Wednesday evening - Credit: Roman Stevie Henderson

As of 3.20pm on Thursday, firefighters had been unable to enter the gutted premises to check if anyone was inside and to start a full investigation process.

A spokesman from Norfolk County Council, which is responsible for the fire service, said at 3.20pm: "I can confirm that we are still unable to access the building."

Due to the scale of the damage and the investigative process, Norfolk Council said today that Bridge Road and Haven Bridge would be closed for up to 48 hours.

The scale of the damage of the former Haven Bridge pub is clear to see in this drone image. - Credit: Big Sky Photo

The closures have caused major congestion in and around the town.