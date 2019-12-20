Warning houses could be flooded after town's drains blocked

Alongside police officers and officials from Anglian Water, Norfolk firefighters are currently supervising a road which is "underwater with six to seven inches of rain". Photo: Google Maps Archant

Firefighters have warned that a number of houses could be flooded if today's torrential rain continues, as a number of drains have been blocked.

Alongside police officers and officials from Anglian Water, Norfolk firefighters are currently supervising a road which is "underwater with six to seven inches of rain" in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth.

It comes as the Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for Rain across the entirety of the east, alongside London and the south-east of the country.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a flooding on Bells Marsh Road. We have sent a support vehicle - not a fire engine - to give support.

"The road is currently under six to seven inches of water, and if rain continues it will reach properties."

Anglian Water have also been sent to the scene, as the fire service suspects that a number of drains have been blocked.

"Please do not try and drive through the water," a spokesman for the fire service said.

"We do get people trying to chance it and getting stuck - please try and find another way around. There are plenty of other routes available.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "We were called at approximately 9.30am, to say there was some flodding on Bells Marsh road, it is about six inches deep.

"We then contacted Highways, who have put up signs in the area to tell people to be cautious."

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Flooding is often an extremely complex issue with many different owners for the drainage network such as Highways, local councils and even private owners, as well as ourselves. We work closely with all authorities who have responsibility for drainage.

"A large amount of rain has fallen in a short period of time yesterday, with more forecasted today, onto what is already saturated ground. Intense rainfall can cause standing water to build up, especially on hard surfaces because there's nowhere for it to go, this causes surface water flooding. It's a bit like a bath plughole, and it takes time for the water to drain away.

"Our teams are working hard across the region to ensure our sewer network is running as it should and can take this surface water away as quickly as possible."