News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Seaside fireworks cancelled amid fears for 'tinder dry' dunes

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 2:09 PM August 9, 2022
Firefighter battles a blaze in a Suffolk field

Fires have broken out across the county in recent weeks - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hemsby's summer fireworks have been cancelled tonight (Tuesday, August 9) amid fears they could start a fire.

A combination of onshore winds and the heatwave have lead to the cancellation.

A spokesman for Visit Great Yarmouth which funds the display said it had taken the advice of experts who said it was too risky while the dunes were "tinder dry".

The tourism body made the announcement via Facebook. A post said: "We have been advised that Hemsby fireworks will not be taking place due forecasts of onshore wind.

"They are scheduled to return next week. All businesses will still remain open, so you can still enjoy an evening out in Hemsby."

The display in Great Yarmouth which is set off at 10pm on Central Beach as part of Big Wednesday is expected to go ahead, the beach being that much wider.

Hemsby News

Don't Miss

The Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk, is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death.

Updated

Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A police officer on an anti-social behaviour area patrol meets comedian Jim Davidson

Police patrolling nuisance areas bump into 'local celeb' Jim Davidson

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The new Marine Centre in Great Yarmouth. Active communities manager Jay Stephen and Area manager Ma

£26m seafront leisure centre opens doors for first time today

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The new Marine Centre in Great Yarmouth. Taylor trying out the new log flume. Picture: Sarah Lucy

10 things you can do at Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon