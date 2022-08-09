Seaside fireworks cancelled amid fears for 'tinder dry' dunes

Fires have broken out across the county in recent weeks - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hemsby's summer fireworks have been cancelled tonight (Tuesday, August 9) amid fears they could start a fire.

A combination of onshore winds and the heatwave have lead to the cancellation.

A spokesman for Visit Great Yarmouth which funds the display said it had taken the advice of experts who said it was too risky while the dunes were "tinder dry".

The tourism body made the announcement via Facebook. A post said: "We have been advised that Hemsby fireworks will not be taking place due forecasts of onshore wind.

"They are scheduled to return next week. All businesses will still remain open, so you can still enjoy an evening out in Hemsby."

The display in Great Yarmouth which is set off at 10pm on Central Beach as part of Big Wednesday is expected to go ahead, the beach being that much wider.