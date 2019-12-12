Search

Free Santa bus service set to spread Christmas joy

PUBLISHED: 16:39 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 12 December 2019

First Bus are supporting Action for Children with their festive Santa Bus in Great Yarmouth this Christmas Picture: Mike Sewell

2019 Mike Sewell

Forget Santa's sleigh and take a ride on his bus!

A Christmas cruise is coming to Great Yarmouth taking in all the town's landmarks - and it's set to be super festive.

First Bus is mounting its first ever dedicated Christmas service helping townsfolk take a break from the rush and press of shopping and enjoy a visit to a grotto on wheels.

Chris Speed, head of operations and engineering, said the service would be trimmed up with tinsel, lights, and even boast its own tree.

Passengers can enjoy a 20 minute journey with Santa in the driving seat and his team of elves leading festive sing-a-longs and sweet treats for children.

Mr Speed of Gorleston said the fun experience was a magical way to enjoy the countdown to Christmas - and best of all it was totally free.

He said the company had tried a similar thing in the Midlands but on a standard route which was part of the normal timetable.

You may also want to watch:

In this case the Santa bus offered a free ride around town just for the festive fun of it with song sheets handed out so there were no excuses not to join in.

The bus leaves from Market Gates (Stand A) every day from December 20 to 24 every half an hour from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The 20 minute route aboard the jingly single decker goes along the back of Palmers, Fullers Hill, back along the riverside via the Town Hall, Queens Road, then along the seafront.

No booking is required, just hop aboard.

Although there is no charge voluntary donations are invited for Action for Children.

A spokesman said: "As a bit of fun in the lead up to the Santa bus taking to the road, we are asking local people in Great Yarmouth and the surrounding areas to 'Name the Santa Bus'.

"The name will be chosen by Rudolf and his helpers and will be fitted to the front of the bus ready for the first outing next week.

"The person who suggests the name that is used will be presented with a special present from Santa on Friday December 20."

Email your suggestion to santabusgy@gmail.com including a contact number by 3pm on Tuesday, December 17.

