Winter Gardens: New images give first look at £16m transformation

Published: 4:45 PM July 19, 2021

An artist's impression of what the inside of Great Yarmouth's Winter Gardens could look like when work finishes in 2026. - Credit: GYBC

The first images of what Great Yarmouth's Winter Gardens could look like under a multi-million pound transformation have been released.

Artist's impressions show people of all ages relaxing in a virtually unrecognisable sunlit space surrounded by palm trees, greenery, and tumbling blue blooms.

Images suggesting what the revamped Winter Gardens could look like inside show wide steps scattered with cushion in a contemporary setting covered with foliage. - Credit: GYBC

In contrast to the Victorian architecture the new remodelling is all clean lines and sharp edges - bringing a contemporary feel to the structure.

The images are included in a video shot by the borough council making the case for restoration to lottery funders who last week revealed they were persuaded to part with £10m to support the vision and save the rare survival.

As the camera swoops over the eyesore we are left with today, the glories of yesteryear are described in words and pictures.

Great Yarmouth's Winter Gardens could be a haven for horticulture once more as this artist's impression shows. - Credit: GYBC

A dance floor full of people enjoying themselves switches to footage of what it looks like today - a desolate space filled only with scaffolding and memories.

As the action unfolds however we are pointed to a brighter future, staying true to its roots as a winter garden - green shoots of recovery climbing all over its ornate interior and bringing it back to life.

The images also show a mezzanine floor accessed by wide wooden steps scattered with cushions.

An overhead view of what is being planned inside Great Yarmouth's iconic Winter Gardens. - Credit: GYBC

It is described by one of the speakers as "as much a part of Great Yarmouth as sticks of rock and seagulls."

Meanwhile former town mayor Barry Coleman remembers it as a "hive of activity" filled with flowers and greenery.

The transformation is billed as "not just a restoration project" that will return the "national heritage gem" to the sparkling heart of local life with education, entertainment and food and drink a big part of the offer.

The Grade II listed Winter Gardens closed in 2008 amid safety fears.

A drone image of the landmark Winter Gardens taken from a video making the Victorian structure's case for lottery funding. - Credit: GYBC

Since then the borough council owned building has been "a huge drain" on resources with at least £250,000 spent on keeping it standing and safe.

Named by the Victorian Society as one of the UK's 10 most endangered buildings, it is also on Historic England's buildings-at-risk register.

An image taken from a council video making the case for the Winter Gardens by showing what it once was, what it is today, and what it could be in the future. - Credit: GYBC

Having its future guaranteed by the National Lottery will lead to the creation of at least 90 jobs and numerous training opportunities.

Work is not expected to start until 2023 and be completed by 2026.



