Gallery
First grey seal pup of the season born at Horsey Beach
- Credit: PA
The first grey seal pup of the season has been born at Horsey Beach - and it is adorable.
An estimated 2,500 pups were born in the last breeding season at the site, up from fewer than 100 births around 20 years ago.
Volunteer wardens from the Friends of Horsey Seals group are in place to help answer questions about the animals.
They have put up signs and there are roped paths in place to guide people to dedicated viewing areas.
Friends of Horsey Seals has urged people to view the seals safely and have put a voluntary beach closure in place.
“Horsey beach is under a voluntary closure to protect the pregnant seals to give birth in peace,” the group said.
“It is against the law to disturb a mammal during their breeding season so this means the seals at Horsey and Winterton.”
The count in January this year was called off due to high tides which forced the seals on top of the dunes at Horsey Gap making it too dangerous for volunteers to carry out their usual count, and an estimate was made instead.
The arrival of the first grey seal pup of the season at Horsey follows soon after the arrival of the first grey seal pup of the season at England’s largest grey seal colony at Blakeney Point in North Norfolk.
The very first seal pup to be born at Blakeney was 34 years ago in 1988, according to the National Trust, and rangers are anticipating around 4,500 new arrivals there this season.