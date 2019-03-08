Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Self-styled 'lord' who ran fitness fraud due to be sentenced

PUBLISHED: 11:10 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 01 July 2019

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

YouTube/FitLearn

Two fraudsters who ran fake online nutritionist courses are set to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today.

Wolfe drives a Lamborghini in a video on YouTube. Photo: YouTube/FitLearnWolfe drives a Lamborghini in a video on YouTube. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Serial scammer Scott Wolfe, 38, and partner Katie Hope, 34, set up the online courses for nutritionists which duped around 900 people across the world into handing over a total of £225,000 for qualifications which never existed.

The victims, from countries including Canada, South Africa, Singapore and New Zealand, lost around £200 each.

The couple, from Unthank Road, Norwich, admitted fraudulent trading at a hearing in February through a company called International Distance College Ltd which traded as The Nutrition School.

Wolfe and Hope claimed that the courses were expertly written and recognised by the NHS and international bodies.

They also claimed that the courses were accredited by an independent body, the British Nutrition Council.

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: ArchantScott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

You may also want to watch:

But in reality the British Nutrition Council was set up by Wolfe to lend false credibility to The Nutrition School courses.

Wolfe, who goes by several aliases, including Lord Scott Austin, Scott Cameron and Scott McKay, was also charged with forgery by faking a document in 2015 claiming to be from the Department of Health.

Wolfe was charged on two other counts of transferring criminal property.

He has 14 previous convictions for dishonesty.

The prosecution has been brought by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards.

See also: Complaints flood in about online fitness firm

Most Read

Grieving couple who suffered four miscarriages and loss of newborn baby to raise money for charities

Craig and Jade Manthorpe with daughters Riley and Taylor Brett, the day they announced Tyler was coming. Picture: Craig Manthorpe

Week of overnight A47 road closures to start

There will be nigh-time road closures on the A47. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Robinsons Fruit Shoots recalled from Tesco and McDonald’s

Fruit Shoots sold in Tesco and McDonald's are being recalled. Photo: Archant

Scam warning over ‘internet hacking’ cold calls

File photo. A scam warning has been issued over a Ofcom cold call. Picture Getty Images/iStockphoto.

‘Very unwell’ woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Grieving couple who suffered four miscarriages and loss of newborn baby to raise money for charities

Craig and Jade Manthorpe with daughters Riley and Taylor Brett, the day they announced Tyler was coming. Picture: Craig Manthorpe

Week of overnight A47 road closures to start

There will be nigh-time road closures on the A47. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Robinsons Fruit Shoots recalled from Tesco and McDonald’s

Fruit Shoots sold in Tesco and McDonald's are being recalled. Photo: Archant

Scam warning over ‘internet hacking’ cold calls

File photo. A scam warning has been issued over a Ofcom cold call. Picture Getty Images/iStockphoto.

‘Very unwell’ woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Less than two weeks left for youngsters to design a Norfolk superhero

The winner of the Norfolk superhero competition will win a visit to their school from the 89 Batmobile courtesy of A-Plan Insurance. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Robinsons Fruit Shoots recalled from Tesco and McDonald’s

Fruit Shoots sold in Tesco and McDonald's are being recalled. Photo: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Will you be sent home from work if it gets too hot?

What does the law say on office temperatures and workers' rights? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Self-styled ‘lord’ who ran fitness fraud due to be sentenced

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists