Self-styled 'lord' who ran fitness fraud due to be sentenced

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn YouTube/FitLearn

Two fraudsters who ran fake online nutritionist courses are set to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today.

Wolfe drives a Lamborghini in a video on YouTube. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn Wolfe drives a Lamborghini in a video on YouTube. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Serial scammer Scott Wolfe, 38, and partner Katie Hope, 34, set up the online courses for nutritionists which duped around 900 people across the world into handing over a total of £225,000 for qualifications which never existed.

The victims, from countries including Canada, South Africa, Singapore and New Zealand, lost around £200 each.

The couple, from Unthank Road, Norwich, admitted fraudulent trading at a hearing in February through a company called International Distance College Ltd which traded as The Nutrition School.

Wolfe and Hope claimed that the courses were expertly written and recognised by the NHS and international bodies.

They also claimed that the courses were accredited by an independent body, the British Nutrition Council.

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

But in reality the British Nutrition Council was set up by Wolfe to lend false credibility to The Nutrition School courses.

Wolfe, who goes by several aliases, including Lord Scott Austin, Scott Cameron and Scott McKay, was also charged with forgery by faking a document in 2015 claiming to be from the Department of Health.

Wolfe was charged on two other counts of transferring criminal property.

He has 14 previous convictions for dishonesty.

The prosecution has been brought by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards.

