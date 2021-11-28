News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Five Christmassy stalls at this year's Fayre

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:25 PM November 28, 2021
Lorraine White and Valerie Goldspink pulled out all the stops for Christmas at this year's Fayre.

Lorraine White and Valerie Goldspink pulled out all the stops for Christmas at this year's Fayre. - Credit: James Weeds

The weather outside may have been frightful, but the festive spirit was delightful inside Great Yarmouth Minster for the annual Christmas Fayre.

Great Yarmouth Minster.

Great Yarmouth Minster was home to this year's Christmas Fayre event. - Credit: James Weeds

Entertainment was provided by musical acts, including The Fedoras, and there were plenty of Noel inspired novelties on sale at the market stalls. 

On Sunday, we took in the sights and spoke to five of the most Christmassy stalls at this year's event.

Brian and Sara Perrin were selling handmade birdhouses at this year's fayre.

Brian and Sara Perrin were selling handmade birdhouses at this year's fayre. - Credit: James Weeds

The Birdhouse Emporium

Gorleston business owner, Sara Perrin said: "It's been really good this year.

"A lot better than other years, definitely.

"It's been lovely to see people out and about getting into Christmas spirit.

Most Read

  1. 1 Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces
  2. 2 Christmas cheer despite Storm Arwen at Christmas market
  3. 3 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
  1. 4 Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of girl released on bail
  2. 5 'They make people smile': Mural painted on to town's purple parrot house
  3. 6 'Great to be back' - Big crowd at Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch on
  4. 7 Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk due to stormy conditions
  5. 8 Staffing issues prompts Yarmouth vaccine centre to cancel walk-ins
  6. 9 Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting girl on her way to school
  7. 10 'The right thing to do' - Great Yarmouth people respond to new restrictions

"We've been really busy with lots of people passing or supporting us.

"It's just lovely to see families out enjoying themselves."

Poppy Barnard and Astron Hunter outside their festive stall for Kirsty's Cakery.

Poppy Barnard and Astron Hunter behind their festive stall for Kirsty's Cakery. - Credit: James Weeds

Kirtsy's Cakery

Astron Hunter, general assistant for Kirsty's Cakery said he's happy with the positive response from customers.

"It's been quite busy and we haven't received any negative comments.

"Everyone's getting excited about it and getting into the spirit."

Lorraine White and Valerie Goldspink helped people get in the festive mood.

Lorraine White and Valerie Goldspink helped people get in the festive mood. - Credit: James Weeds

Suncatchers by Valerie

Great Yarmouth business owner, Valerie Goldspink said the event had been "brilliant".

"Everybody was glad to have a Christmas fayre to come to.

"People said to me, as soon as they stepped through the door they knew it was Christmas."

Diane Huggins (right) and Alison Keating were selling Christmas wreaths for YMCA.

Diane Huggins (right) and Alison Keating were selling Christmas wreaths for YMCA. - Credit: James Weeds

YMCA

Diane Huggins, assistant manager at the Market Gates branch of YMCA said: "This is our first year doing this event.

"It's gone really well.

"I wouldn't mind doing it again next year.

"There's a lot of festivity about."

Shelly Woodruff, with her father, Ian, and mother, Pauline.

Shelly Woodruff, with her father, Ian, and mother, Pauline. - Credit: James Weeds

Wings, Fins and Broomsticks

Shelly Woodruff, from Norwich, said this year's fayre was even better than the last one in 2019.

"It's been good.

"It's always been good, but this one is actually better than the one in 2019.

"People have missed it and they've been coming out in droves."

Shelly Woodruff

Shelly Woodruff won the "best dressed stall" award for 2021. - Credit: James Weeds

On Saturday, Great Yarmouth Mayor, Adrian Thompson, awarded Miss Woodruff's pitch with the "best dressed stall" award.

"It was really surprising to have won, but it is nice."

The Fedoras

The Fedoras were singing Christmas songs at the Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre. - Credit: James Weeds

What the organisers thought

Jonathon Newman, town centre manager at Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership, said: "Despite the weather, it's gone really well.

"Feedback from the stalls has been really positive.

"On Friday, I was told some stalls had had record sales.

"There's a really good atmosphere.

"I think this sort of event does help get that Christmas feeling out.

"That's certainly what people are looking for. 

"People appreciate being able to celebrate the Christmas spirit.

"It's been a really enjoyable three days."

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Concerned residents living in Great Yarmouth have been reassured they live in one of the safest area

Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Staff from The Smokehouse Bar and Grill won two award at the East of England Business Awards on Friday, November 19.

Ormesby restaurant wins best Norfolk restaurant at business awards

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Dashcam footage of a car dangerously overtaking on Acle Straight.

Video

Watch: Dashcam footage shows close shave on Acle Straight

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of what the new Marina Centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the bea

New operator revealed for town's £26m seafront leisure centre

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon