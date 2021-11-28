Five Christmassy stalls at this year's Fayre

Lorraine White and Valerie Goldspink pulled out all the stops for Christmas at this year's Fayre. - Credit: James Weeds

The weather outside may have been frightful, but the festive spirit was delightful inside Great Yarmouth Minster for the annual Christmas Fayre.

Great Yarmouth Minster was home to this year's Christmas Fayre event. - Credit: James Weeds

Entertainment was provided by musical acts, including The Fedoras, and there were plenty of Noel inspired novelties on sale at the market stalls.

On Sunday, we took in the sights and spoke to five of the most Christmassy stalls at this year's event.

Brian and Sara Perrin were selling handmade birdhouses at this year's fayre. - Credit: James Weeds

The Birdhouse Emporium

Gorleston business owner, Sara Perrin said: "It's been really good this year.

"A lot better than other years, definitely.

"It's been lovely to see people out and about getting into Christmas spirit.

"We've been really busy with lots of people passing or supporting us.

"It's just lovely to see families out enjoying themselves."

Poppy Barnard and Astron Hunter behind their festive stall for Kirsty's Cakery. - Credit: James Weeds

Kirtsy's Cakery

Astron Hunter, general assistant for Kirsty's Cakery said he's happy with the positive response from customers.

"It's been quite busy and we haven't received any negative comments.

"Everyone's getting excited about it and getting into the spirit."

Lorraine White and Valerie Goldspink helped people get in the festive mood. - Credit: James Weeds

Suncatchers by Valerie

Great Yarmouth business owner, Valerie Goldspink said the event had been "brilliant".

"Everybody was glad to have a Christmas fayre to come to.

"People said to me, as soon as they stepped through the door they knew it was Christmas."

Diane Huggins (right) and Alison Keating were selling Christmas wreaths for YMCA. - Credit: James Weeds

YMCA

Diane Huggins, assistant manager at the Market Gates branch of YMCA said: "This is our first year doing this event.

"It's gone really well.

"I wouldn't mind doing it again next year.

"There's a lot of festivity about."

Shelly Woodruff, with her father, Ian, and mother, Pauline. - Credit: James Weeds

Wings, Fins and Broomsticks

Shelly Woodruff, from Norwich, said this year's fayre was even better than the last one in 2019.

"It's been good.

"It's always been good, but this one is actually better than the one in 2019.

"People have missed it and they've been coming out in droves."

Shelly Woodruff won the "best dressed stall" award for 2021. - Credit: James Weeds

On Saturday, Great Yarmouth Mayor, Adrian Thompson, awarded Miss Woodruff's pitch with the "best dressed stall" award.

"It was really surprising to have won, but it is nice."

The Fedoras were singing Christmas songs at the Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre. - Credit: James Weeds

What the organisers thought

Jonathon Newman, town centre manager at Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership, said: "Despite the weather, it's gone really well.

"Feedback from the stalls has been really positive.

"On Friday, I was told some stalls had had record sales.

"There's a really good atmosphere.

"I think this sort of event does help get that Christmas feeling out.

"That's certainly what people are looking for.

"People appreciate being able to celebrate the Christmas spirit.

"It's been a really enjoyable three days."