Further five patients to test positive for coronavirus die at James Paget Hospital

A further five deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been announced at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH).

Four of these deaths were on April 13.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that five patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

“The patients who died were four men in their 80s, two of whom had underlying health conditions; and a man in his 70s, who had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Two deaths have also today been confirmed at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital (NNUH), bringing the total number of deaths across the county to 133.

The news comes as hospitals across the region share recovery figures for those who test positive for the disease, with the NNUH revealing yesterday that 93 patients who were suffering from Covid-19 have been discharged.

The JPUH also revealed that more than 80 coronavirus patients had been removed from acute care and sent home.

Meanwhile, members of the public with family who have been directly affected by the pandemic have been sharing their stories.

The great-niece of one victim stressed that staying at home “could be the difference between life and death”.