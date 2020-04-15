Search

Further five patients to test positive for coronavirus die at James Paget Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:54 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 15 April 2020

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A further five deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been announced at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH).

Four of these deaths were on April 13.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that five patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

“The patients who died were four men in their 80s, two of whom had underlying health conditions; and a man in his 70s, who had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Two deaths have also today been confirmed at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital (NNUH), bringing the total number of deaths across the county to 133.

The news comes as hospitals across the region share recovery figures for those who test positive for the disease, with the NNUH revealing yesterday that 93 patients who were suffering from Covid-19 have been discharged.

The JPUH also revealed that more than 80 coronavirus patients had been removed from acute care and sent home.

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon StevensThe James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon Stevens

Meanwhile, members of the public with family who have been directly affected by the pandemic have been sharing their stories.

The great-niece of one victim stressed that staying at home “could be the difference between life and death”.

Most Read

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

Man found dead in street

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a man was found collapsed in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Kirsty Fielder spent nine days in intensive care at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

