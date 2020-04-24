Search

Further five coronavirus deaths recorded at Norfolk Hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:50 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 24 April 2020

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Another five patients being treated for coronavirus at Gorleston’s James Paget Hospital have died.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that five patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

You may also want to watch:

“The patients who died were a woman in her 50s; a woman in her 60s; a woman in her 90s; a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s.

“All had underlying health conditions, with the exception of the man in his 70s. “Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon StevensThe James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon Stevens

Across the region, four patients who tested positive for Covid-19 died at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and three at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

However, the JPH did confirm earlier this week that so far, 137 Covid-19 patients had been discharged and were well enough to return home.

The hospital has also embarked on a clinical trial to use less invasive intensive care treatments for critically ill patients, moving away from dependency on limited-supply ventilators.

