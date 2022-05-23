Four fire crews tackle flat blaze in Great Yarmouth

A cordon was in place while fire crews tackled a blaze in St Francis Way in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a flat in Great Yarmouth.

Four appliances from Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to the fire in St Francis Way, near North Quay, at 11.16am today (May 23).

It is believed the fire started in the kitchen and a cordon was in place while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Crews used breathing apparatus as well as main and hose reel jets to put out the fire.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was also used to clear smoke from the property.

No one was injured in the incident.

The stop message was received at 11.24am.

